The credit card industry is faced with the challenge of getting customers, whose dues were restructured under a central bank regulation, to start using their cards.

A lot of these retail customers were revolvers and their reluctance to spend has impacted the industry. Credit card customers can be classified in two groups based on repayment schedules: transactors (those who pay the outstanding amount by the due date) and revolvers (customers who pay a part of the dues to avoid default). Credit card companies earn more interest from the second category of customers.

“Only a few of them have evinced interest to take the card and start using it and bulk of them have been circumspect in activating the card," Rama Mohan Rao Amara, managing director and chief executive, SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd told analysts on Friday.

India’s second largest credit card company on Friday reported that the percentage of revolvers has declined to 25% of its receivables in the March quarter, from 28% in the year ago period. Transactors have increased to 40% in Q4 of FY22, from 35% a year earlier.

As per an internal analysis by SBI Card, the revolve rate -- the amount of spends that got converted into revolvers -- was marginally increasing from October 2021 to February 2022. The credit card company ran some special campaigns which resulted in ₹3,523 crore of incremental retail spends compared to February and expects some to flow into revolving credit.

“Some part of it may get converted into revolver," Amara said.

Amara said that the company has re-calibrated the credit filters in FY22 and is gradually allowing entry of segments like self-employed. SBI Card had 13.8 million outstanding cards, up 16% from the same period last year. However, it has lost some market share by number of cards to 18.9% in FY22, as compared to 19.1% in FY21, as per RBI data till February. A bulk of the cards in force belonged to salaried customers at 84%, while the remaining was to the self-employed segment.

“In terms of sourcing of customers, self-employed sourcing has increased at least by 2 percentage points sequentially which shows our increased appetite for this segment but it will take some time," said Amara.

Asked about RBI’s new credit card rules with regard to activating a credit card within a stipulated time, the management said it will work with the regulator to understand the definition of activation in this context.

On 21 April, RBI said that card issuers will have to seek a one-time password (OTP) based consent from the cardholder to activate a credit card, if it has not been activated for more than 30 days from the date of issuance. Under the new rules, coming into force from July, if the credit card issuer does not receive a consent it will have to close the credit card account without any cost to the customer within seven working days from date of seeking confirmation from the customer.

SBI Card on Friday reported trebling of its net profit to ₹581 crore in the three months through March, on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis. Its receivables grew by 25% to ₹31,281 crore in Q4 FY22 as against ₹25,114 crore in the same period last year. Its gross non-performing asset ratio stood at 2.22% in the March quarter, down 278 basis points (bps) from the same quarter in FY21.