Customers who took debt recast reluctant to use credit cards, says SBI Card CEO

On 21 April, RBI said that card issuers will have to seek a one-time password (OTP) based consent from the cardholder to activate a credit card, if it has not been activated for more than 30 days from the date of issuance. Under the new rules, coming into force from July, if the credit card issuer does not receive a consent it will have to close the credit card account without any cost to the customer within seven working days from date of seeking confirmation from the customer.