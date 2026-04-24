Cybersecurity threat: What is Claude Mythos and why is it ringing alarm bells in the banking sector?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday chaired a critical session with banking leaders to evaluate rising cybersecurity threats associated with sophisticated AI models, following international alarms over Anthropic's Claude Mythos system and its possible impact on financial information integrity.
During the discussion, Sitharaman urged financial institutions to implement all necessary preventative actions to fortify their digital infrastructure, protect client information, and secure financial assets.
To date, domestic systems are understood to be uncompromised.
Claude Mythos represents a potent AI architecture that has alarmed regulators due to its "unrivalled capacity to detect digital safety flaws and its potential for exploitation."
According to various reports, Anthropic stated that Mythos can exceed human performance in cybersecurity operations, discovering and leveraging thousands of glitches—including flaws dating back 27 years—within prominent operating systems and internet browsers.
Anthropic, a US-based AI firm, disclosed that an unauthorised breach occurred involving its Mythos model, which is considered far too hazardous for general distribution.
Unveiled on 7 April, Mythos is currently utilised within Anthropic's 'Project Glasswing,' a restricted program where specific entities are allowed access to the unreleased Claude Mythos Preview version for defensive security research.
Anthropic declined a public launch for Mythos, maintaining that its functions present unparalleled risks to global cybersecurity, media reports suggest.
The ministry has additionally instructed banks to promptly disclose any unusual behaviour or digital breaches to the appropriate bodies, such as the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), and to remain in constant sync with all involved agencies. These directives were issued during a top-level meeting led by the finance minister, alongside Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, involving banks and major partners to gauge the potential consequences of threats from new AI milestones.
"It was advised that a robust mechanism for real-time threat intelligence sharing may be established among banks, @IndianCERT and other relevant agencies so that emerging threats are identified early and disseminated across the ecosystem without delay," the finance ministry said in a post on X.
Specifically, they focused on how such tech could be used to weaponise code flaws, a concern sharpened by Anthropic’s Claude Mythos AI, which reportedly uncovered weaknesses in several major operating platforms.
Throughout the session, the finance minister called upon the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) to establish a unified institutional framework for rapid and efficient threat response.
She also told banks to recruit premier cybersecurity experts and niche agencies to incessantly bolster their defensive systems and surveillance tools.
According to a senior official quoted by PTI, the ministry and the RBI are currently investigating the level of danger the Indian banking industry faces from this specific breach.
The central banks of other countries have stated that they are tracking the debut of Anthropic's sophisticated Mythos AI architecture, aligning with global regulators in voicing anxieties over the fresh cybersecurity hazards it introduces.
Specialists have additionally cautioned that this system is capable of detecting and leveraging undisclosed software flaws at a speed that outpaces the ability of corporations to patch them.
The Reserve Bank of Australia said in a statement it was closely monitoring the development and was "engaging with peer regulators, government and regulated entities."
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said it was also in contact with other regulators both domestically and in Australia over what it called the "developing risk" from Mythos.
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