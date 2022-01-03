Danske Bank A/S in 2018 became the face of a money-laundering scandal that grew to engulf the entire Nordic region. Now, the Danish lender is looking to rebuild its reputation, including by creating a world-class compliance program.

The Copenhagen-based bank is about halfway through a revamp of its financial crimes controls, according Satnam Lehal, its new chief compliance officer. That process began in early 2019, after Danske Bank acknowledged that more than $230 billion had flowed, largely unchecked, from Russia and other former Soviet states through a tiny branch of the bank in Estonia.

The scandal prompted broader scrutiny of the region’s banking sector. Despite its reputation as a squeaky-clean bastion of social democracy, the revelations about Danske Bank’s Estonia unit came to reveal deep flaws in the compliance systems of some of the region’s other leading banks. Soon after Danske Bank, Swedbank AB and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB in Sweden also came under investigation for lax anti-money-laundering controls at their Baltic operations.

Mr. Lehal, who joined Danske Bank in July 2019 as its head of financial crime compliance, spoke with WSJ’s Risk & Compliance Journal about his outlook on the region, lessons learned from Danske Bank’s remediation process, and the diverse skill set that is increasingly necessary to work in the compliance field. Edited excerpts follow.

WSJ: What has Danske Bank done to strengthen its compliance program after what happened in Estonia?

Mr. Lehal: After the Estonian matter, there was a recognition that the financial crimes controls we had, and the framework we had, over the course of time just had not stayed abreast with the evolving risks and regulators’ expectations.

We’re sort of halfway through with our remediation process. Some of the big flagship things we’ve done are around screening our customers against U.S. and other relevant sanctions lists.

Another big thing we did early on was to say, “We’ve got all these customers, they were on-boarded historically to a different standard. Let’s refresh all of our due diligence on all of those customers to a more modern, higher standard."

We’ve also done a lot of work on transaction-monitoring.

WSJ: What have you learned from this process that might be applicable to other companies facing similar challenges?

Mr. Lehal: Sometimes, I think where banks get remediation wrong is they are trying to do everything simultaneously. You have competing regulatory pressures. Or it can just be the urgency and panic within the organization, if you have gone through a big—let’s face it—trauma.

There’s also the execution risk. A financial crimes transformation is probably one of the most significant changes an organization can go through. It’s large-scale, it involves large parts of the organization.

That is just a big exercise to get done. It requires some really advanced execution and project management skills. It is very rarely lack of intent, or lack of financial or board support, that derails banks.

WSJ: What’s your view on where the Nordic region is regarding financial crime prevention?

Mr. Lehal: You read the press, you see what’s happening at some of our peers or competitors in the Nordics. We had a very big crystallized failure. We recognize that. But I don’t think this was a Danske Bank-specific issue.

What you see across the Nordic regions are financial institutions upgrading their financial-crimes frameworks and controls. I think there’s been a massive upskilling and knowledge acquisition in both the private sector and the public sector in the last three years.

One thing that we’re all now trying to do a bit more of is, amongst the private and public sectors, is knowledge-sharing, where it’s appropriate, so that we can quickly be learning from each other.

[Compliance] is an area where banks don’t really compete against each other. You need the entire system to have a basic minimum standard of control.

WSJ: What expertise is needed to be a chief compliance officer in the financial sector?

Mr. Lehal: The range of skills you need to be effective, I think, is greater than many other jobs.

You need to know about operations, you need to know about technology, you need to know about law, you need to know about all the bank’s products—not just some of them. You need to know the distribution channels, and you need to understand how people are compensated and about incentives.

When you’re looking at conduct, you have to understand human psychology and differences in cultures across all of the jurisdictions in which your business operates. You have to be a great people manager, you have to be a great trainer. You have to be good at explaining complex technical issues in a way that people can understand.

You have to do all of that with a smile on your face and an abundance of resilience. Because often the issues that compliance departments are dealing with are when there’s problems or near-misses, or it’s gray and there’s no obvious answer, and there are going to be trade-off decisions.

WSJ: What’s changing in the profession?

Mr. Lehal: As I look forward, the thing that I think is going to be an additional, significant component of a successful compliance officer is going to be technology and data.

Firstly, I think financial institutions are harnessing technology and data more and more in the design of their products and their suite of offerings. So if you want to be a compliance officer—identifying, mitigating, designing controls around those risks—you really need to understand it.

There’s a second component. As banks have more data, and as regtech has developed and proven itself more and more, we are harnessing increasingly more of these technologies ourselves. I now need to be someone who understands robotics, and things like surveillance tools.

At Danske Bank, we recently developed our compliance strategy, and a key component of that is technology. And to make sure that, in the coming years, our own staff have the requisite technology skills to be able to perform their roles effectively.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

