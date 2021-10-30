The government has reappointed Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das for three more years, which will make him the longest-serving head of India’s central bank.

The decision by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Friday was welcomed by the markets and economists.

Das, a career bureaucrat, was appointed as RBI’s 25th governor on 12 December 2018 after the then governor, Urijit Patel, stepped down before the end of his tenure. The re-appointment is effective 10 December, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the ACC said in its order dated 28 October.

Das, who served as the economic affairs secretary from 2015 to 2017, has worked closely with RBI and oversaw Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial high-value currency ban in November 2016. Before this, he was a member of the 15th Finance Commission and India’s G20 Sherpa. Das’ first term saw the central bank bring stability to the financial system after the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) crisis, create record foreign exchange reserves, facilitate bailouts of two private sector banks and a cooperative bank, and manage challenges caused by the pandemic.

The rupee gained 0.2% against the dollar after the news of Das’s extension, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield rose one basis point to 6.38%.

Analysts welcomed the government’s decision, saying it will ensure continuity in monetary policy and signals that RBI’s liquidity normalization will be gradual. While RBI has maintained an accommodative stance, the markets expect Das to announce a reverse repo rate hike as early as December. “We continue to expect RBI to pursue a relatively dovish stance while it focuses on growth amid a more flexible inflation-targeting regime that has evolved under governor Das. This was a shift from the approach of MPC under former governor Urjit Patel, which was characterized by a commitment to stick to the midpoint of the 2-6% target range," said Rahul Bajoria, chief economist, Barclays Bank.

That said, RBI faces the risk of accelerating inflation just as the recovery from the pandemic takes hold, a challenge policymakers globally are grappling with. Das, who is known as a ‘dove’ in the market, continues to believe that rocking the boat when the economic recovery process is delicately poised may not be the best thing to do and that it requires continued monetary support to ensure that growth takes firmer roots.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we face a context where recovery looks uneven, core inflation has been persistently high, global context looks very uncertain, financial technology is ever-evolving, and asset markets appear overvalued. In all, after an excellent knock, Das is starting a new innings and on a very different batting pitch," said Ananth Narayan, associate professor at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research.

