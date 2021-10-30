Das gets 3-year extension at RBI

Analysts welcomed the government’s decision, saying it will ensure continuity in monetary policy and signals that RBI’s liquidity normalization will be gradual. While RBI has maintained an accommodative stance, the markets expect Das to announce a reverse repo rate hike as early as December. “We continue to expect RBI to pursue a relatively dovish stance while it focuses on growth amid a more flexible inflation-targeting regime that has evolved under governor Das. This was a shift from the approach of MPC under former governor Urjit Patel, which was characterized by a commitment to stick to the midpoint of the 2-6% target range," said Rahul Bajoria, chief economist, Barclays Bank.

