DBS Bank hikes interest rates sharply on fixed deposits (FDs) by 50 bps

DBS Bank India recently launched its first credit card powered by VISA in cooperation with Bajaj Finance on June 6, 2022. Customers who use the co-branded credit card 'Bajaj Finserv DBS Bank SuperCard' can pick from six variations that provide exciting rewards, a welcome bonus of up to INR 20K points, and the opportunity to gain points that double up to 20X. Customers may use the SuperCard to have access to the unique Bajaj Finserv EMI network and Bajaj Finserv Health benefits. DBS has been designated "World's Best Bank" by Euromoney, "Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker, and "Best Bank in the World" by Global Finance for its global hegemony. DBS Bank has been in India for 28 years, launching its first office in Mumbai in 1994, and today has a network of almost 600 offices spread across 19 states.