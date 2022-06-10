DBS Bank hikes interest rates sharply on fixed deposits (FDs) by 50 bps

DBS Bank has increased interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore by 10 to 50 basis points. The bank issued this announcement on June 10, 2022.
DBS Bank Limited is a Singaporean multinational banking and financial services organisation. The bank has increased interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore by 10 to 50 basis points. The bank issued this announcement on June 10, 2022, and as a result of the modification, the bank is now giving the following rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore. “DBS Bank India Limited today announced the revision of Fixed Deposit (FD) rates offered by the bank. The upward revision of FD rates ranges from 10 bps to 50 bps across tenors. In addition, senior citizens will receive 50 bps over and above the new rates for deposits over 6 months," the bank has said in a press release statement.
DBS Bank FD Rates
The bank increased the interest rate on 7-day deposits by 50 basis points, from 4% to 4.5 per cent, and on deposits of 1 year to 375 days by 20 basis points, from 5.10 per cent to 5.30 per cent. Deposits maturing in 376 days to 540 days will now earn 5.50 per cent, up from 5.30 per cent before, a 20 basis point increase. DBS Bank fixed deposits of 541 days to less than 2 years will now generate an interest rate of 5.50 per cent, up from 5.30 per cent previously, a 20 basis point increase, and deposits of 2 years to less than 2 years 6 months will now earn an interest rate of 5.60 per cent, up from 5.50 per cent previously, a 10 basis point increase.
Deposits maturing in 2 years 6 months will now pay an interest rate of 5.80 per cent, up from 5.50 per cent before. Deposits maturing in 2 years 6 months 1 day to less than 3 years will earn an interest rate of 5.80 per cent, up from 5.50 per cent previously. Fixed deposits maturing in 3 to 4 years will now provide an interest rate of 6.00 per cent, up from 5.65 per cent before, a 35 basis point increase, while term deposits maturing in 4 to 5 years will now offer an interest rate of 6 per cent, up from 5.65 per cent previously, a 35 basis point increase. DBS Bank will give an interest rate of 6.00 per cent on deposits maturing in more than 5 years, up from 5.75 per cent before, a 25 basis point increase.
Tenor
Present Rate
Proposed Rate
Change
7 days
4%
4.50%
50 bps
1Y to 375D
5.10%
5.30%
20 bps
376D to 540D
5.30%
5.50%
20 bps
541D < 2Y
5.30%
5.50%
20 bps
2Y < 2Y6M
5.50%
5.60%
10 bps
2Y6M
5.50%
5.80%
30 bps
2Y6M1D < 3Y
5.50%
5.80%
30 bps
3Y < 4Y
5.65%
6.00%
35 bps
4Y < 5Y
5.65%
6.00%
35 bps
>= 5Y
5.75%
6.00%
25 bps
DBS Bank India recently launched its first credit card powered by VISA in cooperation with Bajaj Finance on June 6, 2022. Customers who use the co-branded credit card 'Bajaj Finserv DBS Bank SuperCard' can pick from six variations that provide exciting rewards, a welcome bonus of up to INR 20K points, and the opportunity to gain points that double up to 20X. Customers may use the SuperCard to have access to the unique Bajaj Finserv EMI network and Bajaj Finserv Health benefits. DBS has been designated "World's Best Bank" by Euromoney, "Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker, and "Best Bank in the World" by Global Finance for its global hegemony. DBS Bank has been in India for 28 years, launching its first office in Mumbai in 1994, and today has a network of almost 600 offices spread across 19 states.