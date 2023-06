MUMBAI : DBS Bank India on Monday said it has appointed Rajat Verma as managing director and head of institutional banking in India.

The current head of institutional banking Niraj Mittal has recently moved to a new role as country head of DBS Bank in Australia. The bank said Mittal will focus on growing the DBS franchise there, including improving linkages with South-East Asia and South Asia.

Verma was, till recently, with HSBC India where he was managing director and country head of commercial banking in India. The statement said Verma brings a wealth of knowledge and deep industry expertise to DBS. He holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, and a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering.

DBS Bank India said Verma will lead the growth of the institutional banking franchise for the bank in India.

Surojit Shome, managing director and chief executive of DBS Bank India said: “He is a seasoned banker with a proven track record of delivering value to institutional clients across diverse sectors and markets. His appointment reinforces our commitment to growing our business in India."

“This marks a career milestone for me as I join an organization with a unique growth story in India. DBS has been recognized as one of the best banks in the world and is making great strides in the industry through its strong digital platform, established Asian network and deep understanding of the Indian market," said Rajat Verma, managing director and head of institutional banking for DBS Bank India.