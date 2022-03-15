DBS Bank India launches green deposits programme

To drive further progress in Asia’s sustainable financing landscape, DBS advocates scaling up transition finance and supporting clients in adopting incremental and instrumental solutions – all of which are necessary to broaden and deepen the market. To scale up India's cotton industry, the Bank partnered with fashion retailer Inditex, one of the world's largest retailers, to arrange financing for the Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to procure organic cotton from the farmers in a timely fashion, said the press release.

