DBS Bank India partners with Gofrugal Technologies to help SMEs adopt ONDC

"Gofrugal is excited to partner with DBS Bank India to help SMEs acquire a significant share in the fast-growing digital commerce ecosystem. DBS Bank India is a strong SME enabler, and Gofrugal is the omnichannel ERP of choice for SMEs in India. We expect this partnership to offer significant benefits to SMEs by enriching their customer experience in accessing capital, processing payments and reducing the friction and effort in managing their finances. This will help the proprietors and partners of SME businesses to focus more on market opportunities and serve their customers well. In line with the vision and goal of ONDC, it will truly enable SME businesses to defend their dominant hyper-local position, which offers increasing opportunities to them," adds Kumar Vembu, CEO of Gofrugal Technologies.