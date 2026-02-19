DBS Bank India targets ‘mass affluent’ customers in pivot to universal banking
Shayan Ghosh 5 min read 19 Feb 2026, 03:09 pm IST
Summary
As part of the plan, the lender is looking to capture a larger share of India's fast-growing wealth management market and hire 500 people this year to scale its retail footprint, CEO Rajat Verma told Mint in an interview.
DBS Bank India is looking to target India's rising ‘mass affluent’ base to become a true universal bank and stand out among its peers, who largely cater to companies and the super-rich, CEO Rajat Verma told Mint in an interview.
