DBS says not in discussions for buying stake in IDBI Bank. 04 Aug 2022
Two years ago, DBS took over Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. in a deal orchestrated by RBI
DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Singapore’s largest lender that has been investing in India, said buying a stake in government-owned IDBI Bank Ltd. is not on its radar, even though it remained bullish about the country’s growth prospects.