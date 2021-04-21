DCB Bank acquires 9% stake in NBFC Techfino Capital

Techfino plans to enter into the value chain and eco-system of education and healthcare funding with small to medium term loans over two-three years’ timeframe, DCB Bank said in the statement. The non-bank lender was founded by Jayaprakash Patra, Rajesh Panda and Ratikanta Satapathy and its promoter directors each have more than 20 years of banking experience in leadership positions, across banks and NBFCs.