Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >DCB Bank empanelled as Agency Bank by RBI

DCB Bank empanelled as Agency Bank by RBI

Premium
As an empanelled agency bank, DCB Bank is now authorised to handle unique transactions on behalf of the State government and the Centre that will offer convenience and seamless banking experience.
1 min read . 06:08 PM IST Livemint

  • Through this arrangement, DCB Bank will carry out specific banking services on behalf of both the Central and State governments, while continuing to offer SME, Micro SME and individual customers the convenience of routine financial transactions through its advanced banking platform

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has empanelled Private sector lender DCB Bank as an ‘Agency Bank’ to facilitate banking and payment transactions for Centre and the state governments. The transactions would include revenue receipts, CBDT, CBIC and GST, pension payment and small savings scheme.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has empanelled Private sector lender DCB Bank as an ‘Agency Bank’ to facilitate banking and payment transactions for Centre and the state governments. The transactions would include revenue receipts, CBDT, CBIC and GST, pension payment and small savings scheme.

This empanelment comes on the heels of the announcement by the Finance Ministry in May 2021 lifting the embargo on further allocation of Government business to private sector banks, DCB bank said in a press release.

This empanelment comes on the heels of the announcement by the Finance Ministry in May 2021 lifting the embargo on further allocation of Government business to private sector banks, DCB bank said in a press release.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Through this arrangement, DCB Bank will carry out specific banking services on behalf of both the Central and State governments, while continuing to offer SME, Micro SME and individual customers the convenience of routine financial transactions through its advanced banking platform, it added.

Praveen Kutty, DCB Bank Head of Retail Banking, said, "DCB Bank, is delighted to be appointed Agency Bank by the Reserve Bank of India to facilitate transactions with regards to Government transactions in the banking space."

"DCB Bank’s focus are SME, Micro SME, Agri & Inclusive banking, we look forward to support them by providing access to CBDT, CBIC, GST transactions amongst others. The RBI empanelment complements our strategic focus on the SME business where we offer customised, costeffective and innovative solutions to SMEs, enabling them to achieve their business goals and fulfil their financial aspirations."

As an empanelled agency bank, DCB Bank is now authorised to handle unique transactions on behalf of the State government and the Centre that will offer convenience and seamless banking experience.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Three concerning takeaways from Zomato’s earnings release

Premium

Three tips for the first-time equity investor

Premium

Falling grey market premium points to weak IPO listings ahead

Premium

This fantasy sports firm is turning a venture capital investor

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!