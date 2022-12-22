DCB Bank hikes FD rates, senior citizens can now get up to 8.35% on this tenor

Among the lenders in the private sector, DCB Bank has announced an interest rate hike on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates come into operation on December 21, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now offering interest rates ranging from 3.75% to 7.60% for the general public and 4.25% to 8.10% for senior citizens on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 120 months. The maximum interest rate on deposits maturing in more than 700 days to 36 months at DCB Bank is currently 7.85% for non-senior citizens and 8.35% for senior citizens.

