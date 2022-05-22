DCB Bank hikes interest rates on resident term deposits: Check new rates here

On term deposits maturing in 6 months to less than 12 months, the bank increased the interest rate by 45 basis points (bps) from 5.25 per cent to 5.7 per cent, whereas on deposits maturing in 12 months, the bank increased the interest rate by 45 basis points to 6 per cent. DCB Bank will now provide an interest rate of 5.75 per cent, up from 5.30 per cent previously a 45 basis point increase on deposits of more than 12 months to less than 15 months. Previously, the interest rate on deposits maturing in 15 to less than 18 months was 6%, but it has been raised by 10 basis points to 6.10 per cent.