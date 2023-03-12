DCB Bank hikes savings account and fixed deposit interest rates up to 8%3 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 02:25 PM IST
- The private sector lender DCB Bank has hiked its interest rates on savings bank deposits and fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 Cr.
The private sector lender DCB Bank has hiked its interest rates on savings bank deposits and fixed deposits (FDs) of less than ₹2 Cr. After the modification, the bank is now guaranteeing a maximum interest rate of 8% on savings accounts and a maximum interest rate of 8% for regular customers and 8.50% for senior citizens on a variety of tenors for fixed deposits. According to its official website, DCB Bank's new savings account and fixed deposit interest rates are in effect as of March 10, 2023.
