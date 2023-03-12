DCB Bank hikes savings account and fixed deposit interest rates up to 8%

Deposits maturing in 12 months to less than 15 months will continue to fetch an interest rate of 7.25% however those maturing in 15 months to less than 18 months will now fetch an interest rate of 8%, up by 15 bps from the old rate of 7.85%. On deposits maturing in 18 months to 700 days, DCB Bank will now pay an interest rate of 8% up by 50 bps from the previous rate of 7.50% and on a tenor of more than 700 days to 24 months, the current interest rate applicable is 8% by the bank. For deposits with terms ranging from more than 24 months to 120 months, DCB Bank will give an interest rate of 7.60%.

