Industry
A small private bank, a new CEO and plans to stay conservative
Summary
- DCB Bank, led by Praveen Kutty, is emphasizing low-cost deposits and secured lending, while steering clear of unsecured loans. The bank plans to issue credit cards against fixed deposits to cater to various customer segments
Mumbai: DCB Bank, one of India’s smallest private sector lenders, wants to play it safe. It is keeping a distance from unsecured loans, and banking on small businesses and individuals to improve its fledgling deposit ratios.
