Private sector lender DCB Bank on Saturday reported a marginal decline in its net profit for Q1 FY21 at ₹79 crore as compared to ₹81 crore in the same period of last financial year.

However, the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) jumped to ₹622 crore from ₹476 crore in Q1 FY20 while the percentage of gross NPAs to gross advances went up to 2.44 per cent from 1.96 per cent.

The amount of net NPAs too moved up from ₹196 crore to ₹248 crore in Q1 FY21.

Worryingly, provisions and contingencies increased to ₹84 crore from ₹41 crore in the same period. The percentage of return on assets came down to 0.82 from 0.89 on annualised basis.

The interest earned in Q1 FY21 totalled ₹873 crore as compared to ₹858 crore in Q1 FY20 while interest expended was ₹566 crore as against ₹553 crore.

DCB Bank is a new-generation private sector bank with 336 branches across 19 states and two union territories.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via