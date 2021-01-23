Subscribe
Home >Industry >Banking >DCB Bank Q3 net profit remains flat at 96 crore
Net interest income or the core income of DCB Bank rose to Rs248 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18 from Rs190 crore in the year ago period. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/ Mint

DCB Bank Q3 net profit remains flat at 96 crore

1 min read . 07:48 PM IST PTI

DCB Bank's total income rose to 1,023.86 crore during the quarter under review as against 990.89 crore in the corresponding period a year ago

New Delhi: Private sector lender DCB Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of 96.21 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. Its net profit was 96.70 crore in the October-December period a year ago, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

DCB Bank's total income rose to 1,023.86 crore during the quarter under review as against 990.89 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.96 per cent of the total advances, compared to 2.15 per cent at the end of the third quarter of previous fiscal.

Net NPAs to net advances declined to 0.59 per cent in October-December 2020 from 1.03 per cent a year ago. Provisions other than tax and contingencies doubled to 147.71 crore as against 59 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

