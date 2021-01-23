DCB Bank Q3 net profit remains flat at 96 crore

DCB Bank Q3 net profit remains flat at ₹96 crore1 min read . 07:48 PM IST
DCB Bank's total income rose to ₹1,023.86 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹990.89 crore in the corresponding period a year ago
New Delhi: Private sector lender DCB Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of ₹96.21 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. Its net profit was ₹96.70 crore in the October-December period a year ago, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing.
DCB Bank's total income rose to ₹1,023.86 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹990.89 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.96 per cent of the total advances, compared to 2.15 per cent at the end of the third quarter of previous fiscal.
Net NPAs to net advances declined to 0.59 per cent in October-December 2020 from 1.03 per cent a year ago. Provisions other than tax and contingencies doubled to ₹147.71 crore as against ₹59 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
