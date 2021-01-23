DCB Bank Q3 net profit remains flat at 96 crore

DCB Bank's total income rose to ₹1,023.86 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹990.89 crore in the corresponding period a year ago

New Delhi: Private sector lender DCB Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of ₹96.21 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020. Its net profit was ₹96.70 crore in the October-December period a year ago, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Net NPAs to net advances declined to 0.59 per cent in October-December 2020 from 1.03 per cent a year ago. Provisions other than tax and contingencies doubled to ₹147.71 crore as against ₹59 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

