DCB Bank remittance service: Process to register and how it works

Users get the indicative exchange rate on the screen, the beneficiary details have to be submitted online.

Once the required details are correctly submitted and found to be in order, the customer can go ahead and transfer the funds from any resident India bank account to DCB Bank’s account.

Thereafter, funds will be transferred to the beneficiary account abroad usually by the next business day.

DCB Remit service is available anytime, online.

DCB Bank Retail and SME Banking Head Praveen Kutty said, “DCB Remit offers customers a smooth on-the-go banking experience — they no longer have to visit a bank branch or a money exchange outlet to send funds abroad. This unique outward fund transfer also known as outward remittance, saves on time and effort and reaches out to near and dear ones living abroad. Funds transferred abroad through DCB Remit are done with ease and comfort. A large number of people have saved on time and effort on money transfers via www.dcbremit.com, making it one of the most convenient and attractive avenues to remit funds abroad."