DCB Bank revises interest rates on savings account: Check new rates here

On May 19, 2022, the private sector lender DCB Bank announced a modification in savings bank deposits. Following the change, the bank currently offers a maximum interest rate on savings accounts of 6.75 per cent. On Resident, NRE, and NRO savings bank accounts, the revised interest rates will be applicable. The bank will continue to give a 2.50 per cent interest rate on savings account balances of up to ₹1 lakh. Whereas the bank previously offered a 4.5 per cent interest rate on balances of ₹1 lakh and ₹2 lakh on the account, it has now been decreased to 4 per cent, a 50 basis point reduction.

