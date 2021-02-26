Deadline to apply for payments entity extended till 31 Mar

Last year, RBI released the framework for setting up a New Umbrella Entity (NUE) for various payment services. At present, only the National Payments Council of India (NPCI), which is incorporated as a not-for-profit entity, performs the role of supporting payment systems, including RuPay, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and National Automated Clearing House, which manage inter-bank transfers. RBI’s move is aimed at developing a network parallel to NPCI, which can maintain interoperability with services such as UPI and yet foster innovation and inclusion in the payments space.