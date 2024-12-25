Debate over excluding food inflation from monetary policy reaches MPC

Also read | Govt reconstitutes RBI’s monetary policy committee

"For RBI to target an esoteric variable [core inflation] that is unconnected with people's everyday lives would raise the risk of RBI and MPC losing credibility. There is an argument that monetary policy acts on the demand side. Food demand is inelastic. Therefore, monetary policy is ineffective in managing food inflation. That is an acceptable argument if food inflation is a one-off. That is not an acceptable argument if food inflation is a trend, as it has become now," said Subbarao in an interview to Mint on the sidelines of Neemrana Conference organized by ICRIER. "It is clear that private investment has not taken off because of reasons beyond interest rates. There are other factors which are limiting private investment."