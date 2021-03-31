Under the new norms, banks will have to inform customers about recurring payments at least 24 hours prior to the actual debit to the card. The notification can be sent to the users via SMS or email. To carry the transaction for the first time, a nod from customer is mandatory. However, this extra step can be avoided for the subsequent transactions, the regulator mentioned. The limit for auto-debit from cards and wallets, is set at ₹5,000.

