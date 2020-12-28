Debt recasts by banks to be lower than estimated at 2.5-4.5% of loans: Icra

Icra expects the credit provisions to decline to 1.8-2.4% of advances during FY22 from an estimate of 2.2-3.1% in FY21 and 3.1% in FY20, which will lead to improvement in return on equity (RoE) for banks. It also expects public sector banks to break-even after six consecutive years (FY16-FY21) of losses and generate return on equity of 0.0-5.4% for FY 2022.