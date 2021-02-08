Debt recasts under RBI scheme at 1 trillion

To be sure, this round of debt recast is marked by greater restraint than the last one when banks indiscriminately used the benefit to kick the can down the road. Analysts estimate that almost 70% of all loans restructured in the past cycle eventually slipped back into the non-performing category. Things are different now. In order to avoid a repeat of how its forbearances were misused in the past, RBI put stringent entry norms for asset recasts.

