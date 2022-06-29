DeFi’s existential problem: It only lends money to itself

By taking in crypto deposits and lending longer term, as well as leveraging up by using its borrowers’ collateral to borrow more—all without recourse to deposit insurance or central-bank liquidity—Celsius is an example of how DeFi replicates the apparatus of “shadow banking" that has historically flourished at regular intervals to sidestep strict regulations applied to traditional lenders. Long before it took down Lehman Brothers in 2008, the “inherent instability of credit," as British economist Ralph Hawtrey put it, toppled London’s mammoth discount bank Overend, Gurney & Co in 1866, paving the way for modern central banking. Liquidity crunches, when assets can’t be sold quickly enough to meet redemptions, become hugely destructive without a lender of last resort stepping in. Ironically, FTX has done just that.