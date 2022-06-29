DeFi’s existential problem: It only lends money to itself
- Crypto lenders’ exclusive focus on other crypto projects suggests their problems run much deeper than a Lehman-style liquidity crisis
Remember how the banking system self-destructs every few decades? Now imagine if banks only lent money to finance other banks, and you may get a notion of the house of cards that is “decentralized finance," or DeFi.
Cryptocurrencies keep nosediving, with bitcoin trading steadily below $20,000 for the first time since 2020. The chaos has spread to DeFi: Celsius, a top crypto lender with assets of around $20 billion, was recently forced to freeze deposit withdrawals. Last week, crypto exchange FTX said it was bailing out one of Celsius’ troubled competitors, BlockFi, with a $250 million loan, not long after rescuing crypto broker Voyager Digital.
Digital currencies like bitcoin are too inconvenient to live up to their promise of ending the concentration of money in a relatively small number of banks, asset managers and governments. DeFi, by contrast, promises some genuine advantages in exchange for cutting out these middlemen. By executing applications on distributed ledgers, “smart contracts" can automatically unlock transactions between peers once certain conditions are met.
To the glee of its critics, DeFi has ended up committing all the same sins as Wall Street, essentially becoming a vehicle for a new generation to engage in the rampant speculation typical of pre-2008 investment bankers.
By taking in crypto deposits and lending longer term, as well as leveraging up by using its borrowers’ collateral to borrow more—all without recourse to deposit insurance or central-bank liquidity—Celsius is an example of how DeFi replicates the apparatus of “shadow banking" that has historically flourished at regular intervals to sidestep strict regulations applied to traditional lenders. Long before it took down Lehman Brothers in 2008, the “inherent instability of credit," as British economist Ralph Hawtrey put it, toppled London’s mammoth discount bank Overend, Gurney & Co in 1866, paving the way for modern central banking. Liquidity crunches, when assets can’t be sold quickly enough to meet redemptions, become hugely destructive without a lender of last resort stepping in. Ironically, FTX has done just that.
But this is where the parallels between DeFi and banking may end. Traditional lenders ultimately fund economic necessities such as homes and factories, giving new institutions reasons to sprout up where old ones fail. Crypto lenders don’t finance any of that.
Virtually all of Celsius’ business activity comes from crypto itself, including mining, “staking," trading and DeFi liquidity provisioning. Its lending activities are focused on exchanges, firms related to crypto trading like Amber and Matrixport and, at a stretch, regular funds that want to speculate on crypto, 2021 documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal show. The company itself also borrowed from other crypto firms like Tether.
DeFi proponents argue that, because Celsius and BlockFi also extend loans to retail clients against crypto as collateral, money does flow into the real economy. But the aim of such margin lending—a staple of stock markets—is to multiply existing wealth to facilitate further crypto trading. Of course, the money can also be used to buy food, as can the wages of workers at crypto firms and the realized gains of bitcoin speculators. But 17th-century Dutch tulip merchants surely also purchased boats: It only proves that profits from bubbles are real.
This self-referential quality may be a more existential threat to DeFi than liquidity crises. If crypto lenders were a powerful force behind the financing of, say, green-energy projects, they may have a reason to re-emerge after a crash, just as technology giants flourished after the dot-com bubble. But they aren’t, whether because non-crypto businesses don’t want crypto loans, or because the yields would be too low to satisfy the lofty promises made to depositors. As things stand, DeFi is one big wager on itself, sustained by cryptocurrency prices only as long as they rise.
To be sure, DeFi’s closed-loop bet could theoretically pay off if the sector eventually grows into a meaningful source of finance for economies, particularly in developing countries. But 14 years after the publication of the paper that sparked the blockchain revolution, this remains pure speculation.
