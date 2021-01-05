Delay in RBI report sparks concerns on asset quality

The delay in FSR comes amid the lack of clarity on asset quality. According to RBI data, 40.4% of all loans were on moratorium as on 31 August, highlighting borrowers’ inability to repay in the aftermath of covid-19. However, bankers maintain that debt recast requests, allowed by RBI after the end of the six-month moratorium, have been much lower than anticipated. RBI’s stress tests typically show how bank asset quality will be affected under a baseline scenario and three adverse scenarios of medium, severe and very severe.