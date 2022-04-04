Demand for corporate term loans sees pickup

Demand for corporate term loans sees pickup3 min read . 04 Apr 2022
- Infra projects including roads, ports, renewable energy, leading the revival
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
MUMBAI : Lenders are witnessing a gradual revival in corporate term loan demand, especially for infrastructure projects including roads, ports, and renewable energy, besides mid-sized textile manufacturing, said two bankers from two large public sector banks.
MUMBAI : Lenders are witnessing a gradual revival in corporate term loan demand, especially for infrastructure projects including roads, ports, and renewable energy, besides mid-sized textile manufacturing, said two bankers from two large public sector banks.
While the bulk of the corporate loans were for working capital requirements, discussions are also on for fresh term loans, they added, requesting anonymity. Companies use term loans to fund capital expenditure such as new project finance.
While the bulk of the corporate loans were for working capital requirements, discussions are also on for fresh term loans, they added, requesting anonymity. Companies use term loans to fund capital expenditure such as new project finance.
Increased competition among banks and low rates due to the prolonged easy monetary policy of the central bank are driving demand for refinancing opportunities. “Term loans for infrastructure sectors, including roads under hybrid annuity model (HAM), and ports are picking up. In the renewable space, we are looking at financing opportunities for some solar projects," said one of the two bankers cited above.
Besides a clutch of small textile manufacturing projects, with total costs of ₹100-160 crore each, demand for LDR, or lease rental discounting is also on the rise, he added. LDR is a term loan offered against rental receipts of leased out properties.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), infrastructure project loans grew 12% year-on-year to ₹11.9 trillion in February. While this is encouraging, considering that infrastructure loans had grown 0.3% between February 2020 and February 2021, outstanding bank credit to the sector has contracted since the beginning of 2021-22.
“Large projects are also coming up where banks are participating. Infrastructure is by and large doing well," the second banker said.
Last week, State Bank of India (SBI) executed an agreement with the Adani Group, underwriting loans of ₹12,770 crore for the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.
SBI is looking for other lenders to join the consortium, he added. “There are a few other airport projects in the pipeline. Roads are doing pretty good since the models are more well-defined and road concession agreements have improved." The Centre’s production-linked incentive scheme, too, is gaining in traction.
Improving health of the corporate sector after a period of covid-induced uncertainties and stress, gives hope for better credit demand.
There have also been significantly higher rating upgrades than downgrades in the second half of FY22. Crisil Ratings expects credit quality outlook for corporates to be positive, with rating upgrades likely to outnumber downgrades in FY23, driven by sustained domestic demand, higher public expenditure for infrastructure projects, and surging exports. “For banks, credit growth will largely be driven by the corporate segment—the pace of growth could even double — driven by capex in infrastructure and pockets of the manufacturing sector, and incremental working capital demand," Crisil Ratings said in a note on 1 April.
That said, there are downside risks too. The credit ratio (the ratio of upgrades to downgrades) could moderate for two reasons, Crisil Ratings said. First, demand and profitability could be impacted if commodity prices remain high and, second, the winding back of covid-19 relief measures could also hit credit ratios.
While it is too early to suggest that the government’s infrastructure push will show tangible results, it is expected to gather momentum in the next couple of quarters, said experts.
India Ratings and Research estimates capex of about ₹7 trillion each in FY22 and FY23, up from ₹5.5 trillion in FY21, based on a ramp up in demand. In a note on 17 February, the rating agency said bank credit growth to corporates could be around 8% in FY23.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!