Demand for corporate term loans sees pickup

There have also been significantly higher rating upgrades than downgrades in the second half of FY22. Crisil Ratings expects credit quality outlook for corporates to be positive, with rating upgrades likely to outnumber downgrades in FY23, driven by sustained domestic demand, higher public expenditure for infrastructure projects, and surging exports. “For banks, credit growth will largely be driven by the corporate segment—the pace of growth could even double — driven by capex in infrastructure and pockets of the manufacturing sector, and incremental working capital demand," Crisil Ratings said in a note on 1 April.