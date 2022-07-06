Data shows home loan demand is slowing down

The repo rate, or the rate at which RBI lends money to commercial banks, stands at 4.9%, with retail inflation running at 7.04% in May. Mortgage loans are largely benchmarked to the repo rate. With rising rates, demand for personal loans too has moderated by around 170 basis points (bps) between March and May, while overall credit offtake has remained flat. As a result, the share of home loans in total credit declined marginally from 14.27% in April to 14.21% in May. The momentum has also moderated marginally from a year ago. The growth in home loans was 13.75% in April and 13.71% in May. Growth in personal loans and aggregate bank credit jumped nearly 170 bps and 100 bps from a year earlier over the same period.