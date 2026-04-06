Getting customers to park their money in deposits remains a struggle for banks, as loan demand continues to race ahead of deposit growth. In the March quarter, HDFC Bank stood out as the sole lender to raise deposits faster than loans, a period when its peers struggled.
Deposit constraints shadow banks in March quarter even as growth stays robust
SummaryEarly business updates from 19 banks, excluding small finance banks, showed that only a few managed to shrink the gap between loan and deposit growth.
Getting customers to park their money in deposits remains a struggle for banks, as loan demand continues to race ahead of deposit growth. In the March quarter, HDFC Bank stood out as the sole lender to raise deposits faster than loans, a period when its peers struggled.
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