Deposit pricing sparks concerns about banks

Mumbai: Analysts have expressed concern over aggressive deposit pricing by a clutch of mid-sized and small finance banks, with savings products offering interest rates of as much as 8%, as intense competition makes customer acquisition challenging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DCB Bank is offering an 8% rate, while RBL Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are luring customers with 7.5%, and Yes Bank is offering 7%. These rates are higher than the term deposit rates in the one-three year bucket offered by top banks. To be sure, these banks have raised their savings deposit rates in the last six months.

“These rates may look irrational and aggressive, but these banks have no option but to offer higher savings rates to arrest the fall in Casa (current and savings accounts)," said Asutosh Mishra, head of research at institutional equities at Ashika Stock Broking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Macquarie Research said the pricing appears irrational and indicates the deposit mobilization pressure these banks face to sustain good credit growth.

“Savings deposits of ₹2 crore may not be large in number, but it could be a good opportunity for HNIs (high net worth individuals) to move money from debt funds or term deposits to these savings deposits," said Macquarie. “The number of savings accounts with balances in the high-interest bucket (< ₹1 crore- ₹2 crore) and impact on deposit cost could be small," it added.

Banks have seen a decline in their share of low-cost Casa deposits in the first half of this fiscal year as customers chased higher returns through fixed deposits. Yes Bank, for instance, saw its Casa ratio decline to 29.4%, according to provisional numbers as of 30 September, compared with 29.5% as of 30 June and 30.8% as of 31 March. RBL Bank, too, saw its Casa ratio decline to 35.7%, according to provisional figures for 30 September, compared with 37.3% as of 30 June and 37.4% as of 31 March. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A survey by Ficci and Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) released on Thursday also showed that 57% of the banks surveyed reported a decrease in the share of Casa deposits in total deposits from January to June. Among public sector banks, 70% of the banks surveyed reported a drop in the Casa ratio, while among private banks, 56% reported a decrease.

“When banks offer 7-8%, customers are using it to arbitrage between savings accounts and liquid funds. Banks do not want bulky savings, and that is why they offer a lower rate on savings deposits of more than ₹2 crore and a higher rate for less than ₹2 crore," said a senior banker with a private sector bank.

Overall, deposit growth has been lagging advances since it started picking up in FY22. That said, deposit growth received support from the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to withdraw ₹2,000 banknotes from circulation. According to recent disclosures, 87% of such banknotes received from customers have gone into deposits, and the remaining were exchanged into banknotes of other denominations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banks have been raising deposit rates also as part of the policy transmission process. In response to the 250 bps increase in the policy repo rate since May 2022, the weighted average domestic term deposit rates on fresh and outstanding term deposits have risen by 233 bps and 157 bps from May 2022 to August 2023.

