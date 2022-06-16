Deposit rates are up but real returns are still in the negative zone

Lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB), IDBI Bank and HDFC Bank have recently raised deposit rates, albeit in a few maturity buckets. Experts said that had it not been for the abundance of liquidity in the system, banks would have raised deposits rates much more. In fact, whatever deposit rate increases have been done are quite marginal in nature and nowhere close to the 90-basis point hike we have seen in the repo rate.

