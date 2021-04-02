Depositors eye negative returns on term deposits

Depositors eye negative returns on term deposits3 min read . 12:22 AM IST
Bank deposits continue to see a steady flow. As of 26 Feb, deposits stood at ₹149.3 tn, a 12% increase from a year ago
MUMBAI : Millions of depositors are faced with negative returns on their term deposits in commercial banks, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) keeping interest rates at historic low levels and inflation expected to hover around 5%.
After two months of positive but near-zero returns in December and January, the inflation-adjusted return stood at -0.03% in February for such deposits, considered one of the most popular modes of savings for most Indians, showed data compiled by Mint.
