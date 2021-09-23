Depositors of PMC, 20 other stressed banks to get up to 5 lakh in 90 days

“These banks shall submit a claim list by 15 October and update the position as on 29 November (with principal and interest), in a final updated (second) list to enable DICGC settle the claim and discharge its insurance liability in full as per norms. Unpaid (updated willingness list)/difference in amount of deposits up to eligible amount (as per final updated list submitted by 29 November) will be paid within 30 days of receipt (i.e., by 29 December )," the statement read.