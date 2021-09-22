Depositors of PMC, 20 other stressed banks to get up to 5 lakh. How to apply

Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) said that it has decided to pay the depositors of the insured ailing banks including PMC that come under the all-inclusive directions (AID), an amount equivalent to the deposits outstanding of ₹5 lakh within 90 days, as part of its mandate under a new law. The Reserve Bank of India's subsidiary DICGC has asked 21 stressed cooperative banks to prepare list of account holders.