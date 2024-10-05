Industry
Deposits outpace loans in relief for private banks
Anshika Kayastha 4 min read 05 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The faster pace of mopping up deposits was likely led by a slew of measures taken by banks over the past months
Mumbai: Deposit growth for banks picked up in the second quarter of FY25, even outpacing loan growth for several private banks, amid a fight to mobilize funds from depositors among lenders.
