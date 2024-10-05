Deposits outpace loans in relief for private banks

According to Sanford C. Bernstein analysts, while loan growth has been weaker in the second quarter, margin impact is expected to be minimal due to higher expected average loan growth for the whole of FY25, improving loan mix between corporate and retail credit, and increased securitization of loans. “Overall, we see this as a good set of numbers and if the margin is stable despite the slower loan growth, it would provide greater confidence on a quicker normalization story."