Deposits used to be safer than loans for banks. Now they are spooking lenders
Last year, banks faced one of the worst deposit crises in two decades, as low interest rates drove savers to mutual funds and other investments. Still, banks are willing to offer loans than to aggressively attract depositors. The reason: rising scrutiny over mule accounts, concerns of digital fraud.
Mumbai: Not too long ago, Indian banks were scrambling to shore up deposits to fuel credit growth. Now, they are more willing to advance loans despite the inherent risk of default than competing for depositors. The reason: digital fraud and fund diversion.
