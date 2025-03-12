Industry
Derivatives debacle: IndusInd Bank stock crumbles, investors panic
Shayan Ghosh , Ram Sahgal , Anshika Kayastha , Varun Sood 5 min read 12 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
- Interestingly, the fall in the lender’s share value saw bargain hunters also making merry, picking up the stock cheap for future pickings.
Mumbai: Shares of IndusInd Bank plunged 27.2% on the bourses on Tuesday, a day after the private sector lender flagged discrepancies in its derivatives portfolio, sending panicked investors scrambling to the sell counters.
