Although over 75% of its customers have opted for the three-month moratorium on loan repayments, the non-bank financier is witnessing a gradual uptick in collections, said Ramesh Iyer, vice-chairman and managing director of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (MMFSL).

Speaking to analysts on Friday, Iyer said that around 500 of the company’s branches are up and working in the green and orange zones.

“April did witness decent collection and in the first 15 days of May collections have already equalled or slightly surpassed what we collected in April. We have started seeing walk-ins both for new loans as well as for repayment of instalments. That gives us a lot of confidence that things are beginning to get to some normalcy and over a period of time, for sure, it will settle down," said Iyer.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of ₹221 crore for the March quarter, down 62% on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis. The company set aside additional provisions of ₹574 crore on account of covid-19 in Q4 FY20.

“We very strongly think that given the good harvest in most of the states, the farm cashflow is holding up and we are already witnessing it through collections during even these periods," said Iyer, adding that the moratorium has been given up to May and the company expects that between June, July and August, the customers will start paying their instalments.

Iyer said that while borrowers may not be able to immediately pay all three instalments, but they may pay at least one or two.

“Whereas for borrowers whose payments were already delayed by over 90 days and did not get any concession but are operating in the same market conditions, the company expects their built-up to be more. By the time they either repay or they surrender or we repossess the asset and sell, there could be some delinquency," said Iyer.

The NBFC has looked at various segments of customers who may take a little longer in order to bounce back, given the current conditions. These include commercial vehicles and taxi aggregators.

“For customers in the red zones, we have made a little more aggressive provisioning. Around 28-30% of our customers are in the red zone but it is important to understand that it does not mean that nothing is going to happen there. It will be a month or two more than a green zone," he said.

On the geographical distribution of the provisions, Iyer said Eastern India would have contributed a little less because it has a lot of green zones. “Otherwise I would think that North, West and Central India would almost take away 60-70% of the provisions," he said.

On demand revival, Iyer said that the company is already seeing a revival in tractor demand. As small pickup trucks and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) are concerned, there will see traction for sure, he said.

“Pre-owned vehicles will definitely start showing good demand and traction, but supply may not match the demand. On the commercial vehicle (CV) side, it would be the single truck or an owner-driven truck which would possibly show some traction and other CVs would take much longer. Passenger car purchases could also take much longer to bounce back," said Iyer.

