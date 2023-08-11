Despite RBI status quo on interest rates, Bank of Baroda hikes MCLR; loan EMIs to increase1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Bank of Baroda increases benchmark lending rates by 5 bps, effective from August 12th. EMIs on loans will likely go up
One of the leading public sector lenders, Bank of Baroda (BoB) has hiked its benchmark lending rates by 5 basis points (bps) on various tenures. The new rates will come into effect from August 12th. The hike in the MCLR by the Bank of Baroda comes just a day after the RBI announced a status quo on the repo rate.