MUMBAI: Deutsche Bank has received approval to offer custodial services for silver bullion contracts. The bank had received licence for custodial services in gold, oil and natural gas and index futures in October.

"We now offer a comprehensive bullion custody proposition, strengthening our commodity presence," Deutsche Bank told Mint.

For institutional participation in commodity derivatives, appointment of a custodian is mandatory for these asset managers for safekeeping of any physical assets.

Even as Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had permitted institutional investors to trade in commodity derivatives segment for the first time in September 2018, the participation could not take off immediately as there were no licensed custodians for commodities.

Sebi, in January 2019, amended custodian regulations to permit registered custodians to set up commodity services, but that required a separate approval or licence. Thereafter, licences were granted to entities like Deutsche to offer commodity custodian services. This enabled domestic asset managers -- Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs), Portfolio Management Service (PMS) providers, and mutual funds -- to participate in listed commodity derivatives. The earlier permissions were limited only to set-up gold ETF by mutual funds.

Foreign corporates with exposure to underlying physical commodity market in India are permitted to participate in commodity derivatives trading in the country through brokers. However, Foreign Portfolio Investors or FPIs are not allowed in this asset class.

In the current market situation, with volatile equity segment and concerns related to debt markets and real estate, alternative asset class such as commodities are increasingly being considered as relatively safer investment avenues.

“In India, indeed as seen globally, commodities such as Gold and Silver have started doing very well as investors allocate funds to this segment. Asset managers in India, mutual funds and AIFs in particular, are quite keen to launch products such as gold and silver ETFs and asset-allocation funds with exposure to commodities such as oil, base metals - copper, aluminum, zinc, nickel, lead," said Sriram Krishnan, managing director, global transaction banking for Deutsche Bank India.

In India, energy contracts are cash-settled, but bullion, metals and agricultural contracts are largely physically settled. The physical delivery is below 3% in line with global standards.

Multi-Commodity Exchange Ltd or MCX has 95% market share in bullion, metals and energy trading. National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange or NCDEX has about 85% market share in agricultural commodities.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated