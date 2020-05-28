Deutsche Bank receives nod to offer custodial services for silver

“In India, indeed as seen globally, commodities such as Gold and Silver have started doing very well as investors allocate funds to this segment. Asset managers in India, mutual funds and AIFs in particular, are quite keen to launch products such as gold and silver ETFs and asset-allocation funds with exposure to commodities such as oil, base metals - copper, aluminum, zinc, nickel, lead," said Sriram Krishnan, managing director, global transaction banking for Deutsche Bank India.