Deutsche Bank India reports 48% rise in FY21 net profit

The lender’s net revenues in India, at ₹5,537 crore, were up 23% over the previous year. The bank said, in a statement, that this growth was driven by consistent performance across all our businesses in India, aided in large part by a strong cost and risk discipline. Its profit before tax during the year climbed to ₹2,739 crore, a 38% growth over the last financial year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}