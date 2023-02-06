Deutsche Bank is looking at strategic job cuts, UK CEO says
Deutsche Bank needs to ‘maintain a laser focus on costs’ after promising to keep expenses in check despite rapid inflation, UK & Ireland CEO Tiina Lee said. That involves ‘looking to strategically adjust headcount’ after some ‘tactical’ cuts last quarter, Lee added
Deutsche Bank AG is looking at ways to cut jobs to ensure it will hit its cost targets, a senior executive said Monday.
