Deutsche Bank rebound hinges more than ever on trading unit

So far in 2020, the investment bank made 7.4 billion euros in revenue, more than in all of 2019 and equal to about 40% of total revenue. In 2018, the year Sewing took over, its share was 30%. The corporate bank, which Sewing broke out as a separate business as part of his revamp, made 3.9 billion euros so far this year, about 1% less than in the same period last year.