Deutsche Bank to hold higher capital buffer in 2023
- The German lender said Friday that its pillar 2 capital requirements will rise by 20 basis points to 2.7% under the ECB’s supervisory review and evaluation process, known as SREP
Deutsche Bank AG said it will have to back its business with more capital in 2023 than last year, based on European Central Bank regulations.
Deutsche Bank AG said it will have to back its business with more capital in 2023 than last year, based on European Central Bank regulations.
The German lender said Friday that its pillar 2 capital requirements will rise by 20 basis points to 2.7% under the ECB’s supervisory review and evaluation process, known as SREP.
The German lender said Friday that its pillar 2 capital requirements will rise by 20 basis points to 2.7% under the ECB’s supervisory review and evaluation process, known as SREP.
“The increase is driven by the ECB’s newly introduced separate assessment of risks stemming from leveraged-finance activities," Deutsche Bank said.
The ECB’s requirements for Deutsche Bank’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio will be 10.55%, higher than the 10.43% at the end of September 2022, the Frankfurt-based lender added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text